Sky announces TV, broadband price hikes

Sky has announced that, from April, its TV and broadband package prices will increase by an average of 6.2 per cent, which it says is “either in line with or lower than other providers”.

“Over the last four years, our prices have broadly increased in line with inflation, reflecting our ongoing commitment to fair and transparent pricing,” said the company.

Sky advised it will be reaching out to its customers in the coming weeks to provide clarity about how their products and services will be affected. Broadband and home phone customers who are in a minimum term on these products will be able cancel their package after being notified of a price increase should they wish, without paying early termination fees.

“We understand price changes can be unwelcome, but they are necessary to sustain the quality and reliability of the services you value. Our promise remains steadfast: to deliver the best in entertainment, sports, and broadband while ensuring we offer exceptional value,” said Devesh Raj, Chief Operating Officer at Sky.