Sky extends PDC rights

Ahead of the 2025 Premier League Darts season, Sky and the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) have announced a five-year rights extension keeping Sky Sports as the home of darts until 2030, marking nearly 40 years of collaboration.

The new deal will include over 60 days of exclusively live coverage from some of the biggest darts tournaments every year including the PDC World Darts Championship, Premier League, World Matchplay, Grand Slam of Darts, World Grand Prix and World Cup of Darts.

Viewing reached record heights with an audience of over 4.8 million people tuned in to watch the 2023/24 PDC World Darts Championship final between Luke Humphries and Luke Littler, with a peak audience of 3.71 million, the highest ever non-football peak on Sky Sports. Sky also seeing record viewing figures for the Premier League in 2024, with all top 15 nights ever coming from last year’s tournament, while the average audience for the 2024/25 World Darts Championship was up 29 per cent year-on-year.

This growth has also been prevalent across social media, with 8.2 million views on the Sky Sports Darts YouTube channel throughout the 2024/25 World Darts Championship, representing an increase of 78 per cent year-on-year, while YouTube views on the day of the final were up 128 per cent.

Jonathan Licht, Managing Director of Sky Sports, commented: “The incredible growth in darts viewership on Sky Sports over the last 12 months shows just how much the nation loves this sport. The extraordinary story of last year’s World Championship helped to welcome new younger audiences to the sport and brought increased excitement for fans. Following another successful tournament, there seems no better time to extend our longstanding partnership with the PDC to remain the home of this uniquely brilliant sport. We’re excited to keep innovating to tell the stories and bring fans closer to the action through our unrivalled coverage of the biggest darts tournaments for the next five years.”

PDC Chief Executive, Matt Porter, added: “Sky Sports has been by our side for over 30 years and we’re excited to extend our partnership for the next five years as we experience a surge in growth globally. We’ve gone from strength to strength in recent years as a sport, and the record viewing figures and sustained interest achieved by Sky over the past year are a reflection of the unprecedented popularity of PDC events at present. We’re determined to continue this growth in the coming years and it’s hugely important for us to have Sky working with us to help deliver more exciting tournaments for players, fans and viewers.”

The 2025 PDC Premier League season begins on February 6th, with fans being able watch all the action exclusively live on Sky Sports and NOW from a 17-week season which runs until the end of May.