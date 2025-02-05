Cuts at Kudelski

Kudelski Group has announced what is has referred to as “the transformation of its operational structure”. This follows the recent divestment of Skidata (ski pass business) and fits the group’s ongoing effort to strengthen its core digital security business.

Kudelski Group said it aims to concentrate on its advanced security solutions, “refine its global go-to-market approach, and improve overall efficiency and customer-centricity”. Nagravision will “adopt a new organisational structure, designed to address emerging industry challenges and opportunities with renewed vigour”.

The Group will implement a cost-reduction programme including a workforce reduction of approximately 160 positions worldwide, including 40-45 positions in Switzerland.

“These measures will enable us to meet evolving market needs more nimbly and deliver cutting-edge security solutions more efficiently to our global customer base,” commented Morten Solbakken, COO. “Our new structure and cost-reduction initiative better position us for long-term success and continued leadership in digital security.”

The changes announced are expected to be substantially completed during the first half of 2025.