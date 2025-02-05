Disney Q1 revenue up 5%; Disney+ subs dip

The Walt Disney Company has reported revenues increased 5 per cent year-on-year in Q1 to $24.7 billion (€23.7bn). Operating income rose 31 per cent from a year earlier to $5.1 billion.

The company reported 178 million combined Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions, an increase of 0.9 million vs Q4 fiscal 2024. However, Disney+ subscribers were at 124.6 million, a decrease of 0.7 million vs Q4 fiscal 2024. Disney+’s average monthly revenue per user rose by around 4 per cent to $7.99 due to price hikes. Disney told investors that it expects another “modest decline” in Disney+ subscribers during Q2.

The company advised said it would incur $50 million in costs associated with exiting its Venu Sports joint venture with Warner Bros Discovery and Fox.

“Our results this quarter demonstrate Disney’s creative and financial strength as we advanced the strategic initiatives set in motion over the past two years,” said Bob Iger, Disney CEO as he enters his final two years in charge. “In fiscal Q1 we saw outstanding box office performance from our studios, which had the top three movies of 2024; we further improved the profitability of our Entertainment DTC streaming businesses; we took an important step to advance ESPN’s digital strategy by adding an ESPN tile on Disney+; and our Experiences segment demonstrated its enduring appeal as we continue investing strategically across the globe. Overall, this quarter proved to be a strong start to the fiscal year, and we remain confident in our strategy for continued growth.”

Q1 Highlights:

• Entertainment: Segment operating income increased $0.8 billion to $1.7 billion

◦ Direct-to-Consumer operating income increased $431 million to $293 million

◦ Direct-to-Consumer advertising revenue declined 2 per cent; excluding the Disney+ Hotstar service in India, Direct-to-Consumer advertising revenue was up 16 per cent vs Q1 fiscal 2024

◦ 178 million Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions, an increase of 0.9 million vs Q4 fiscal 2024

◦ 125 million Disney+ subscribers, a decrease of 0.7 million vs Q4 fiscal 2024

◦ Content Sales/Licensing and Other operating income increased $536 million to $312 million driven by the performance of Moana 2

• Sports: Segment operating income increased $350 million to $247 million

◦ Domestic ESPN advertising revenue up 15 per cent vs Q1 fiscal 2024

• Experiences: Segment operating income of $3.1 billion comparable to Q1 fiscal 2024, reflecting a 6 percentage-point adverse impact to year-over-year growth due to Hurricanes Milton and Helene (~$120 million impact) and pre-opening expenses (~$75 million impact in Q1 fiscal 2025) driven by the launch of the Disney Treasure

◦ Domestic Parks & Experiences operating income declined 5 per cent, reflecting a 9 percentage-point adverse impact to year-over-year growth due to the hurricanes and cruise pre-opening expenses

◦ International Parks & Experiences operating income increased 28 per cent vs Q1 fiscal 2024