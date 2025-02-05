Research: Sweden adds 1m SVoD subs in 2024

Nearly 1 million new SVoD subscribers were added in 2024, meaning Swedish households now pay for nearly eight million subscriptions, reports Mediavision. At the turn of the year, the average streaming household in the country had 2.7 paid streaming subscriptions, setting a new record and marking a 10 per cent increase compared to 2023. Growth is mainly driven by services such as Prime Video and SkyShowtime, whereas early-established services like Netflix maintain stable household penetration.

The fact that younger services are growing more means that the gap between them and market leader Netflix is gradually narrowing. But it’s not just the rising competition among paid streaming services that stands out. Mediavision also notes that video consumption via social media is taking up an increasingly larger share, further intensifying competition.

“The market is entering a new phase, as more services are offering video,” commented Fredrik Liljeqvist, senior analyst at Mediavision. “Social video is playing an increasingly important role, while several new global streaming services are growing in our domestic market. The top actors are now facing harder competition than just a few years ago.”

“In 2025, the number of subscriptions per streaming household is expected to continue rising. What we’ve seen so far, allows us to predict continued intense competition in the streaming sector, both in terms of subscription revenue and viewership,” concluded Liljeqvist.