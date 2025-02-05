StackAdapt raises $235m

StackAdapt, the AI-powered programmatic advertising platform, has announced a $235 million (€226.4m) equity funding round. Led by Teachers’ Venture Growth (TVG), the investment arm of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, the round also saw participation from Intrepid Growth Partners and four other investors.

This funding values StackAdapt at approximately $2.5 billion, with annual revenues of $500 million. Since its founding in 2014, the company has provided programmatic solutions across native advertising, display, video, connected TV (CTV), audio, and more, serving industries like healthcare, retail, B2B and political campaigns.

Vitaly Pecherskiy, CEO and Co-Founder at StackAdapt commented: “Companies are seeking growth solutions that prioritise cost-effectiveness through automation and AI. StackAdapt continues to see strong demand for our product as we help customers drive business results while navigating industry challenges.”