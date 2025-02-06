Hearst Networks UK extends Sky deal

Hearst Networks UK has extended its distribution agreement with Sky in the UK and Ireland.

Hearst Networks UK’s portfolio of factual entertainment channels, including Sky History, Sky History2, Crime+Investigation and Blaze, will continue to be showcased across Sky and NOW platforms in the UK and Ireland. The deal includes linear channel distribution, VoD, and an extension of the media sales relationship with Sky Media, Sky’s advertising arm. Sky Media will exclusively represent Hearst Networks’ advertising sales, including linear, VoD, AdSmart and sponsorship advertising.

“We are delighted to strengthen our long-standing partnership with Sky,” said Dean Possenniskie, Managing Director, UK & EMEA at Hearst Networks. “We value Sky’s continued investment in our brands, and we are excited to build on the outstanding success of Sky History while growing the prominence of Crime+Investigation on Sky.

Jon Simkin, MD Content Partnerships at Sky, added: “We’re thrilled to strengthen our long-standing partnership with Hearst Networks, continuing to sell their advertising and deliver their distinctive content to our customers. Hearst Networks’ market-leading history and true-crime shows perfectly complement our unrivalled entertainment portfolio, which includes Sky Originals like Day of the Jackal, the best of the US on Sky Atlantic, Netflix, Discovery+, and much more.”

Hearst Networks UK is a joint venture between Hearst and Sky. Hearst Networks EMEA is comprised of four companies: Hearst Networks UK, Nordics, Benelux, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; Hearst Networks Germany, Hearst Networks Italia, and COSMO Spain, each of which is wholly owned by Hearst.