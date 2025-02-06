Data: Long-form content takes 73% of YouTube US viewing time

Consumption of long-form content on YouTube is rising rapidly in the US, accounting for 73 per cent of all viewing time on the platform by the end of October 2024, according to research by Digital i, a provider of cross-platform streaming data and analysis.

Findings showed that average viewing time spent by US YouTube users on videos of 30 minutes or more in length rose from 65 per cent in October 2023 to 73 per cent in October 2024, highlighting how users are spending more of their viewing time on longer content.

The trend is more pronounced among young adults aged 18-24-years-old that watched YouTube on mobile devices, with an increase of 21 percentage points in the amount of time spent viewing content of 30 minutes or more during the same period. In October 2023, 58 per cent of content viewed by this demographic on mobile devices was long-form content, rising to 79 per cent by October 2024.

Digital i research also indicated that 18-24-year-old YouTube users in the US spent an average of 2.7 hours per day on the platform between July and October 2024, watching an average 25 videos per day. This demographic spent the highest average time on the platform last year, with Digital i data also showing a decrease in YouTube viewing time corresponding to increasing age of the users.

New YouTube data insights



These insights into YouTube audience trends comes as Digital i announces that it can now provide comprehensive viewing data for the platform. Digital i is launching a new product with the capability to offer data on viewing and search history from YouTube users across more than 20 territories in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

“We are thrilled to add YouTube to Digital i’s data offering as we enter 2025,” said Ash Stedman, chief revenue officer at Digital i. “Going forward, we will be able to share a range of actionable insights into how streaming households engage with YouTube alongside other premium SVoD services. By combining our new offering with our existing SoDA tool, we can offer cross-platform comparisons. This allows us to explore how YouTube competes for viewership with these other services, and what opportunities there may be to reach and engage with new audiences. This new product is going to be a real game-changer.”