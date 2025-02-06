Netflix raises UK prices

Netflix has raised its subscription prices in the UK, with an increase imposed on every price plan effective immediately.

The move comes just days after the streaming platform rolled out similar price hikes in the US, Argentina and Portugal.

In the UK, the Standard with Ads plan now costs £5.99 per month (up from £4.99). This plan offers full HD streaming, the ability to stream on two devices simultaneously, downloads on one device, and several minutes of advertisements per hour.

The Standard plan now costs £12.99 per month (up from £10.99). This plan provides the same features as the Standard with Ads plan, but without ads. It also allows downloads on two devices.

The Premium plan now costs £18.99 per month (up from £17.99). This plan offers advanced features, including Ultra HD and HDR streaming, the ability to stream on four devices simultaneously, no ads, downloads on six devices and spatial audio.