Spain: Prime leads SVoD with Netflix growing fast

Prime Video leads the Spanish SVoD market with a share 72 per cent (up 4.7 per cent) with Netflix on its heels with 67.4 per cent – seeing 7.2 per cent growth in the last quarter – according to GECA citing Kantar data.

Disney+ is third in the market with a share of 34 per cent, down 6.6 per cent on the previous quarter, followed by Max and Movistar Plus.

Two-thirds (66 per cent) of SVoD users spend more than four hours a week watching these platforms on average.

As for catch-up and AVoD, RTVE play is the leader with a share of 33 per cent, followed by Atresplayer with 24.1 per cent; Pluto with 22.1 per cent; and mitele with 16.9 per cent.



