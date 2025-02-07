Danny Dyer presents Moments Worth Paying For

Pro-copyright consumer education body The Industry Trust for IP Awareness’s ‘Moments Worth Paying For’ campaign is teaming up with national treasure Danny Dyer to present an exclusive message ahead of True Brit Entertainment’s Marching Powder, set to hit the big screen across the UK and Ireland on March 7th 2025.

In exclusive content made for the campaign, Dyer wants to make sure audiences are set to watch this action-packed comedy on the big screen and support their local cinema.

The movie tells the story of Jack (Dyer), an ageing, drug-taking football hooligan who feels increasingly irrelevant in today’s society as he struggles to keep his family together. Hooked on drugs and adrenaline; and struggling to resist the pull of his gang of fellow football fans, Jack is arrested after some violent matchday exploits and given six weeks to turn his life around, or else face a long spell in prison.

“It is great to have a national treasure like Danny Dyer, promoting the big screen as the best place to watch films first and driving engagement for local cinemas across the UK and Ireland,” commented Liz Bales, Chief Executive at British Association for Screen Entertainment and The Industry Trust for IP Awareness. “With the next Moments trailer being a truly British feature with some amazing local talent at the helm, this campaign highlights the importance of supporting homegrown films. My thanks go to True Brit for creating this Moments campaign and to the continued support of DCM, Pearl & Dean, Clear Channel, and members of the UK Cinema Association.”

“As new members of The Industry Trust, True Brit Entertainment are extremely excited to be collaborating on their latest Moments Worth Paying For campaign in conjunction with our new film Marching Powder starring national treasure Danny Dyer and directed by Nick Love (The Football Factory, The Business),” added Chris Besseling, Head of Theatrical Distribution, Marketing & Publicity, at True Brit Entertainment. “At True Brit, we are strong believers in the unique, unparalleled, communal experience of the cinema – an experience that needs to be valued and protected now more than ever. We are delighted that our leading man Danny Dyer has come on board in this exclusive advert to deliver this incredibly important message. There’s no question that for a riotous, laugh-out-loud comedy like Marching Powder, big laughs are best enjoyed in the company of your friends and family, together with hundreds of other film-lovers, in front of the Big Screen.”