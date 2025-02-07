LIV Golf signs ITV deal

LIV Golf is coming back to free-to-air television in the UK after agreeing a broadcast partnership with ITV for the 2025 season. Starting with round two of the season-opening LIV Golf Riyadh presented by Ma’aden, golf fans in the UK will have access to 41 rounds of live golf coverage across 14 tournaments throughout the season on ITVX.

The 2025 season has begun at Riyadh Golf Club, and will conclude with the Team Championship finale at LIV Golf Michigan from August 22nd – 24th. In between, LIV Golf will make stops in Adelaide, Hong Kong, Singapore, Miami, Mexico City, South Korea, Washington DC, Dallas, Andalucia, the UK, Chicago and Indianapolis.

ITVX will serve as the primary platform for LIV Golf, delivering live and full coverage of every round of every tournament, with selected live broadcasts on ITV1 and ITV4. The weekly highlights show produced by LIV Golf will also air on ITV4.

Fans will have the opportunity to watch some of the sport’s biggest names compete in LIV Golf’s innovative format, featuring 54-hole tournaments, shotgun starts, and the unique combination of individual and team-based competition.

Ron Wechsler, LIV Golf Senior Vice President of Broadcast Partnerships and Programming Strategy, commented: “Our partnership with ITV represents a major milestone as we strive to bring LIV Golf to every corner of the world. With a premier sports broadcaster like ITV, we can ensure that more fans than ever will be able to access the excitement of the LIV Golf experience and connect with the world-class players, teams, and stories that make us a truly standalone global sports league.”

Niall Sloane, Director of ITV Sport, added: “This is an exciting time for LIV Golf as we look ahead to the innovative 2025 season. This partnership delivers free-to-air coverage for fans in the UK and we are delighted to welcome LIV Golf to ITV Sport.”

The announcement follows LIV Golf’s recent broadcast deals with Fox Sports in the US, Coupang Play in South Korea, and Movistar Plus+ in Spain.