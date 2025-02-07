MSSA 5GAA collaborate

The Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA) and the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) have announced an alliance to advance global collaboration in the integration of terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks (NTNs), particularly focusing on Direct-to-Device (D2D) and IoT services.

The collaboration agreement establishes a framework for cooperation in areas such as technological research and development, spectrum management, and the integration of satellite and cellular networks. It combines 5GAA’s knowledge in automotive connectivity and MSSA’s expertise in standards-based, open architecture NTNs (or satellite networks) that augment and extend the reach of terrestrial mobile networks while respecting and complying with the unique and disparate telecom regulatory frameworks of nations worldwide.

Mark Dankberg (pictured), Chairman of MSSA, commented: “This alliance addresses one of the largest target markets for NTN augmentation of mobile networks and the automotive industry’s demand for standards-based, open architecture solutions enabled by a 5G ecosystem including licensed satellite spectrum holders. Together, MSSA and 5GAA will play a crucial role in augmenting the coverage and capacity of terrestrial networks while also enhancing aspects such as safety, operating efficiency, convenience and entertainment. And, MSSA is directly addressing not only the technical solutions, but also a regulatory framework that will enable those solutions on a global basis. This is an exciting development for the future of both the satellite industry and the automotive industry.”

Johannes Springer, Director General of 5GAA, added: “The collaboration with MSSA is a pivotal moment for the advancement of ubiquitous connected mobility. By making non-terrestrial networks interworking with our cellular technology, we can create more resilient, scalable solutions that meet the growing demand for safer, more efficient transportation systems. This alliance strengthens our ability to innovate and address critical challenges in connected and autonomous driving, road safety, and intelligent traffic management on a global scale.”