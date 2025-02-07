Netflix to bid for F1 in US?

Netflix is reportedly considering a bid for Formula One’s US TV rights, starting from the 2026 season. A deal could enable Netflix to leverage the success of its hit series Drive to Survive, which has significantly increased F1’s global popularity.

ESPN currently holds the broadcast rights for F1 in the US through to the end of 2025 season, but its exclusivity period to negotiate a new contract has now expired, opening the market for bids from any other interested party.

ESPN, Netflix, Liberty Media and F1 did not comment on the report that originated in The Times.

Netflix is busy acquiring live sports content, events such as the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match, aiming to diversify its portfolio and attract a broader audience. It paid more than $5 billion to be the exclusive home of WWE in several regions from January this year.

In the UK, Sky Sports has the live exclusive rights to F1 until 2029.