Report: MLB leads US sports leads for sponsorship exposure

Relo Metrics, an AI-powered sponsorship analytics platform that enables brands to track and optimise their sponsorship investments, just dropped the 2024 US Sports Scoreboard: Future of Sponsorship Report, offering a deep dive into the fast-growing world of sports sponsorships.

The report reveals $11 billion (€10.58bn) in Sponsor Media Value (SMV) generated throughout 2024 across major leagues such as the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL and MLS. It highlights key trends, brand performance, and changing media habits shaping the future of sports sponsorships. It also shows how brands use AI-driven data, social media engagement, and real-time analytics to get the most out of their sponsorships.

Key Performance Takeaways from the report:

Top Performing Brands : Out of 5,000 brands analysed, 978 pulled in over $1 million in sponsorship value. Financial services, automotive, and insurance companies led the rankings.

Social Media's Growing Impact: Broadcast still leads the way, but social media sponsorships have a big impact, with 936 billion impressions and 24 billion engagements on branded content.

“As the way fans consume sports continues to change, brands are getting smarter about where they put their sponsorship dollars,” said Jay Prasad, CEO of Relo Metrics. “This year’s report makes it clear – sports sponsorship isn’t just about getting seen anymore. It’s about real engagement, data-driven strategies, and making an impact in real-time.”

Breaking Down the Biggest Sports Sponsorship Wins of 2024:

Rising Leagues : The WNBA and MLS showed significant growth in media value. WNBA-branded content delivered 34 per cent more value per post than static images. Meanwhile, MLS is thriving on social media, thanks in large to global star Lionel Messi, driving 54 per cent of its total media value from digital engagement.

Top Sponsorship Placements : Uniform branding, digitally enhanced dasherboards (DEDs) in the NHL, and Nike's league-wide apparel partnerships delivered substantial exposure across platforms.

The 2024 US Sports Scoreboard Report also explores the shift from traditional sponsorships to data-driven AI-powered, real-time analytics that helps brands measure and optimise their ROI. Brands and leagues leverage data insights, personalised content, and short-form video strategies to better engage with fans across TV, digital, and social media.

“Sports sponsorship is evolving, and real-time data is becoming essential for measuring impact,” continued Prasad. “Brands and rights holders can no longer rely on delayed reports to assess effectiveness. AI-driven insights now provide a clearer picture of how sponsorships perform across broadcasts, social media, streaming, and in-venue activations, helping organizations to make informed decisions faster and adapt strategies in real-time.”

This report emphasises that sports sponsorship is not just about visibility but real-time engagement and data-driven decisions. Brands are turning to tech-driven sponsorships to connect with fans and build lasting loyalty.