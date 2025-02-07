Sky Kids unveils new slate and returning favourites

Sky Kids has unveiling a slate of new original shows and returning favourites at this year’s Kidscreen Summit. The new lineup includes:

New original series, Funny Talking Animals, that combines real wildlife footage, state-of-the-art animation, and the candid voices of young children. With narration from comedian and TV personality Iain Stirling, the series is set to entertain viewers across the country as real animals voiced by real kids tell real stories about anything and everything.

Stirling commented: “I never thought I would be able to combine my Love Island voiceover and my years in kids TV. But thanks to Funny Talking Animals we’ve only gone and done it.”

Spice Girl Mel B will make her children’s television debut in Happy Town. The series follows the problem-solving adventures of an adorable hedgehog and ladybird best friend duo, Pep and Tabitha, in a charming community. The brightness of the light in Happy Town depends on the townsfolks’ glee, so each time it starts to fizz out, the duo set out on a mission to make the sign shine bright again by helping others and encouraging everyone to help each other too – all narrated by Mel B.

The celebrated BooSnoo! has been recommissioned for a third season, offering children moments of calm and creativity. Visually mesmerising and perfect for young and neurodiverse children, BooSnoo! continues to provide a much-needed breather in a busy world.

From the multi-award-winning Bristol-based studio Aardman and director Lucy Izzard, The Very Small Creatures has also been recommissioned for a third season, featuring themed story arcs like bedtime, celebrations, and messy play. Packed with comedy and emotional storytelling, this season continues to highlight the charm of the lovable five creatures.

Lucy Murphy, Director of Kids Content at Sky, commented: “With this new slate of commissions from Sky Kids we are excited to continue investing in the UK’s creative industry and working with amazing talent in British studios across the UK. Working with the brilliant Mel B and Iain Stirling has been a joy – we know our audience will love the warmth and comedy they bring to our brand-new shows Happy Town and Funny Talking Animals. And of course, we are delighted to be announcing our first co-production with BBC Studios, Funny Talking Animals.”