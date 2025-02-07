Study: Accelerated shift to streaming for live sports

LG Ad Solutions, the specialist in connected TV and cross-screen advertising, has announced findings from its study titled Stadium to Screen, which reports on the evolving habits of sports viewers across the UK, US and Canada.

The study reveals a shift toward connected TV (CTV) as the primary platform for live sports, signalling a new era in how fans engage with their favourite teams and athletes. With 74 per cent of UK CTV users now streaming live sports, the report sheds light on changing behaviours and opportunities for brands and streaming platforms alike.

Key UK findings include:

Linear TV Most Preferred in Live Sports: For UK CTV viewers, linear is the preferred method for viewing live sports, with 33 per cent of CTV users streaming live sports on their TV.

Top Streaming Platforms for Sports: Sky Sports (40 per cent), BBC (40 per cent) and Prime Video (37 per cent) dominate.

Engaged Sports Fans: 4 in 10 viewers watch almost every game or match of their favourite teams.

The study also highlights trends in sports betting, multitasking, and advertising during live sports:

Betting on the Rise: Two-thirds of UK CTV viewers plan to use sports betting apps in 2025, with bet365 – Sports Betting leading the pack.

Multitasking Moments: 85 per cent of viewers multitask during sports events, with sports betting (+50 per cent YOY) and streaming other content (+25 per cent YOY) growing rapidly.

Ads That Engage: 65 per cent of viewers pay attention to ads during live sports, with 76 per cent wishing ads during sporting events were more relevant to them.

“This year’s Stadium to Screen findings highlight the continued migration of live sports to CTV formats and the exciting opportunities this presents for fans, advertisers, and platforms alike,” commented Michael Hudes, CEO of LG Ad Solutions. “Audiences want more than just streaming — they want interactivity, personalisation and experiences that seamlessly enhance their connection to the game. As the biggest screen in the home becomes the centre of sports viewing, brands have a unique opportunity to captivate fans with relevant, engaging content.”

Global insights: