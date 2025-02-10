Barb appoints MediaSense, Snowflake for new Data Hub

Barb has announced its collaboration with MediaSense and Snowflake for the Barb Data Hub, a new cloud-based system for storing, processing and distributing Barb viewing data to the industry.

Following the invitation to tender, which was issued in July 2024, and building on a prototype created in-house, Barb has appointed media advisors MediaSense to set up, develop and maintain the new data warehouse. Barb has also selected Snowflake, the AI data cloud company, as the cloud data platform.

The Barb Data Hub is designed to increase ease of use and access for Barb clients, while also satisfying client demand for choice in how they receive the data. It will also form part of Barb’s sustainability objectives by reducing the duplication of databases and the application of calculation methodologies, thus facilitating consistency of data output.

The Barb Data Hub will launch in the second half of 2025. Barb will be actively working with all parts of its Trusted Data Delivery Network to provide a smooth transition from its current data distribution mechanics.

Caroline Baxter, Chief Operating Officer at Barb, commented: “We look forward to working with MediaSense and Snowflake to develop, maintain and evolve the Barb Data Hub. This sits at the heart of our new data-distribution strategy, ensuring we are keeping up with how our clients want to access and use our data now and in the future. In time, the Barb Data Hub will be the way for all parts of our ecosystem to get hold of the data they need. To this end, we also look forward to working with data-analytics businesses and our end users to ensure a smooth transition from legacy processes.”

Sam Tomlinson, Chief Client Officer at MediaSense, said: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Barb and the wider industry on the development of the Barb Data Hub. It’s a really exciting step forward in how the industry accesses and uses trusted viewing data, ensuring greater flexibility, efficiency, and consistency. The Barb Data Hub will both streamline data distribution and deliver a more sustainable, scalable and transparent solution.”

“We’re delighted that Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud for Media will provide Barb with the foundation needed to underpin its innovative approach to storage, processing and distribution of data,” added David Fisher, Industry Principal, Media Entertainment & Advertising at Snowflake. “Our easy, trusted and connected platform will provide the advanced analytics, machine learning and data sharing capabilities that will place Barb at the forefront of media measurement.”