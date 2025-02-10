Justin named Wiztivi CEO

Wiztivi has announced the appointment of David Justin as its new Chief Executive Officer.

With over 20 years of experience in the telecom and media industries, Justin’s professional background includes founding One Six International, a strategic consulting firm specialising in telecom, media and entertainment, where he advised clients on market strategies and business operations. Prior to this, he held roles such as President and CEO of Globecast America, and CEO of Globecast Asia, where he oversaw significant growth and transformation initiatives. His expertise spans business planning, partnerships, product launches and market expansion.

Earlier in his career, Justin played a pivotal role in creating a new satellite operator company. He successfully positioned the company within an international alliance of satellite operators and managed the launch of its first satellite in record time.

Justin commented: “I am honoured to join Wiztivi and to lead the company during its next phase of development. Wiztivi’s unique expertise in cross-platform video applications and cloud gaming offers significant opportunities for growth. My objective is to strengthen the company’s position in the industry, enhance its innovative offerings and support our clients in achieving their goals.”