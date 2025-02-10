Sky Business, Admiral Taverns extend partnership

Sky Business, Sky’s B2B arm and Admiral Taverns, the community pub group, have agreed a new multi-year, multi-product deal. The new agreement will extend the existing partnership to provide Sky TV to 200 more Admiral Taverns pubs, under its community wet led operator division, Proper Pubs.

The new deal will see the roll out of Sky Q to its estate of more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales, which will also include access to the Sky Sports+ channel and app.

In 2025 there will be more live sport on Sky Sports than ever before, as new Premier League and Women’s Super League rights deals begin. Pub goers will be able to enjoy more football as Sky’s exclusively live coverage of the Premier League will increase by 70 per cent from 2025/26, bringing record numbers of live football games to Sky Sports, alongside Sky Sports+ giving customers access to a huge volume of sport.

Sky Business says it is committed to keeping pubs connected so that they can continue to bring people together and be the hubs of their local communities. This new deal includes installing updated hardware across Admiral’s estate as well as the management of their business Wi-Fi and fibre connectivity.

James Tweddle, Director of Hospitality, Sky Business, commented: “Live sport is proven to bring in more customers, who stay for longer, spend more, and keep coming back. We’re excited to be supporting Admiral Taverns to create even more amazing customer experiences in their community pubs across the UK, all powered by our next generation network.”

David Wigham, Commercial Director at Admiral Taverns, added: “Community pubs are an integral part of the UK’s social tapestry – they are hubs which bring people together and sports viewing plays a significant role in this. Giving our pubs the capability to show multiple sports which our customers love, helps to further cement them at the heart of their communities. We are delighted to announce our new multi-year partnership with Sky Business, which will provide our customers with the opportunity for a great viewing experience across a range of sports, in our participating pubs”