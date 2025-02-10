WTFN, Seven extend partnership

WTFN, the Australian independent content group, is extending its partnership with the Seven Network.

Starting this February, WTFN’s digital business, Radar, has taken on the management of Seven’s Great Home Ideas channels on YouTube and Facebook, relaunching them with a refreshed look, plus a new programming schedule.

Great Home Ideas is the digital destination for inspiring DIY, Food, Garden, Lifestyle and Pet content, and is offers tips, recipes, ideas and advice from some of Australia’s leading experts, as featured in the long-running Seven series Better Homes and Gardens. On YouTube, the channel has been running since 2012 and has around 950,000 subscribers.

The move to put Radar in the driving seat is the first time that Great Home Ideas will be managed externally by a multi-channel network (MCN). Radar is one of just 50 companies worldwide to have achieved YouTube MCN status and currently manages a network of over 30 rapidly growing owned and third-party channels, including Bondi Vet, The Dog Whisperer and Oceanliner Designs.

Once Great Home Ideas is relaunched, the partners will continue collaborating, exploring further ways to maximise opportunities for Seven content. Conversations are already underway for WTFN to utilise and re-package existing Better Homes and Gardens content to create new lifestyle shows for Fred Media to distribute internationally.

Richard Henson, Director, Distribution & Content Partnerships at Seven Network, commented: “We are excited to extend our relationship with the WTFN group, collaborating with Radar to enhance and expand the presence of Great Home Ideas. Growing out of a production business, the Radar team uniquely marries creativity and content appreciation with an understanding of where and how to reach new audiences and ensure opportunities for our IP are fully maximised in the expanding digital world. Having seen its successes with other content brands, Radar is a great partner for us, and we cannot wait to see where it takes Great Home Ideas.”

Derek Dyson, Chief Commercial Office at WTFN, with responsibility for Radar, added: “Richard and the team at Seven Network are digital-forward and fully embracing some of the new opportunities available to them by partnering with our expert, focused team. With 30 seasons and counting, Better Homes and Gardens is one of the country’s most popular shows and provides an incredibly rich stream of premium, varied content that we can look to package in a variety of exciting ways for Great Home Ideas. We are grateful for the trust placed in Radar to refresh, relaunch, and manage this channel, and as its new guardian, we look forward to finding innovative ways to bring in new audiences to engage with the brand.”