Animecoin, Parrot Analytics launch Anime Ranking

Parrot Analytics, a player in entertainment analytics, and Animecoin, the anime culture coin backed by Azuki, have announced a partnership to launch an official Top 40 Anime Chart for the global anime industry.

This collaboration will deliver monthly co-branded rankings of the most in-demand anime titles worldwide, creating a Billboard Hot 100-style chart for the Anime industry.

Beyond rankings, the charts will track emerging trends, spotlight breakthrough series, and may incorporate fan voting in the future. The charts aim to provide full transparency and consistency across all geographies and platforms into one single source of data, and thereby better inform fans, creators and publishers in an effort to shine a spotlight on the growing industry.

“The Animecoin Foundation’s mission is to democratise anime and create a more inclusive and participatory industry where fans and creators can own a piece of the success they help build.,” said Alex Xu, Contributor to the Animecoin Foundation and CEO at Azuki. “Partnering with Parrot Analytics, whose data-driven approach has become the standard across the entertainment industry, ensures we’re delivering the most reliable and trusted rankings to the community of anime builders and creators contributing to the growth of the industry.”

By combining Parrot Analytics’ demand measurement capabilities with Animecoin’s ecosystem of anime builders such as native web3 anime IP, Azuki, and new digital anime platform, Anime.com, this partnership aims to create a transparent and authoritative source for understanding what’s truly popular in the anime entertainment industry.

“The anime industry has long needed an official, data-driven ranking system to showcase the true global popularity of series,” said Wared Seger, CEO at Parrot Analytics. “This partnership with Animecoin allows us to deliver exactly that – an authoritative chart that will become the industry standard for measuring success in anime entertainment.”