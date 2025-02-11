Carlson, O’Reilly back at Fox after podcast buy

Fox has acquired Red Seat Ventures, a provider of podcasting support services. Among Red Seat’s clients are Megyn Kelly, whose show streams on YouTube and runs on SiriusXM, and Tucker Carlson, who was ousted by Fox in 2023. Bill O’Reilly, another former Fox star whose cuts were in 2017, is also with Red Seat.

Founded by brothers Chris and Kevin Balfe, Red Seat provides production, distribution, branding and sales services for creators, with a particular emphasis on right-leaning politics and true crime.

“From the beginning, Red Seat Ventures has had the opportunity to work with some of the most influential creators in the world to grow their new media businesses and develop their personal brands,” said Chris Balfe. “In aligning with Fox, we will be able to build upon that investment and expand the services we provide to our creators, while continuing to maintain the independence and integrity of their brands, which is truly the best-case scenario.”