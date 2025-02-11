Fiberpass, the new Telefónica-Vodafone fiberco

The joint-venture between Telefónica and Vodafone to provide combined fibre optic services in Spain will operate under the new brand Fiberpass.

The former operations director at Telefonica, Pablo Ledesma, will be the CEO of the company that will cover some 3.5 million homes.

Telefónica is the largest shareholder in Fiberpass with a 63 per cent stake, whilst Vodafone has 37 per cent. Both partners plan though to open the company up to a third party with a up to a 40 per cent stake – with Vodafone reducing its shares to around 10 per cent and Telefónica maintaining its role as the major shareholder.