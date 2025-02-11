India: BBC Studios, Banijay Asia production partnership

BBC Studios is partnering with Banijay Asia, part of the content powerhouse Banijay Entertainment, to continue bringing its formats to audiences in India. Based in Mumbai, Banijay Asia will have exclusive access to BBC Studios’ unscripted and scripted format catalogue and will produce its shows with a local flavour for Indian broadcasters and streamers.

BBC Studios’ portfolio of entertainment shows include The 1% Club, Dancing with the Stars, Weakest Link and Great Bake Off, as well as scripted formats such as The Office and Ghosts. This new multi-year deal will see Banijay Asia launch BBC Studios’ existing and new formats in India for the first time.

Banijay Asia is a joint venture between Banijay Entertainment and Founder and Group CEO, Deepak Dhar, who leads both Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India in the region. Alongside successful original titles such as Into The Wild With Bear Grylls and Trial By Fire, the companies have seen success adapting Banijay Entertainment formats for the Indian market including Masterchef, Big Brother, Deal or No Deal, Temptation Island and Fear Factor. They are also behind a number of hit third-party local adaptations including The Night Manager, Call My Agent: Bollywood and The Good Wife.

The new partnership will see BBC Studios cease its own production activity locally, once current and contracted commitments are delivered, to focus on this new model in India.

Jacob DeBoer, EVP Global Entertainment for BBC Studios, said: “Banijay Asia is an outstanding producer with the creativity, vision and local expertise to bring BBC Studios’ rich catalogue of formats to life for the Indian market. We are excited for this partnership to bring the next generation of compelling, talked-about entertainment shows to Indian audiences. I would also like to pay tribute to the BBC Studios team in Mumbai for all the incredible content they have developed and produced over the years, with our very first episode of Jhalak Dikhla Ja in 2006.”

Deepak Dhar, Founder and Group CEO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, commented: “BBC Studios has an incredible catalogue of iconic formats and, as its exclusive partner in India, we will bring these powerful stories to Indian viewers with our unique approach to storytelling. This strategic collaboration aligns with our vision of delivering high-quality, impactful content that resonates across platforms.”

Matt Forde, MD Global Entertainment for BBC Studios, added: “Our strategy is to deliver BBC Studios’ hit entertainment shows to audiences around the world, working with the best in the business to engage audiences locally. Banijay Asia shares our commitment to its craft and to powerful storytelling, with a proven track record in adapting hit shows that really breakthrough in India. We can’t wait to see what they will do with our world-leading IP.”