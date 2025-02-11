Little Dot Studios expands partnership with Keshet International

Content studio and digital media network, Little Dot Studios (an All3Media company), has expanded its output deal with content producer and distributor Keshet International, licensing a further 40 hours of content on its digital network of over 80 channels, as well as eight FAST channels.

Building on their long-standing partnership, this three-year deal, across AVoD and FAST, will see Little Dot Studios utilise its YouTube channel brands, such as Real Royalty, Abode, Real Crime, Real Stories and Tracks, to connect Keshet International’s content with new audiences and solidify the distributor’s international presence driving further monetisation. Key titles in the output deal, including My Name is Reeva and Billionaire Resorts, are now available on the Absolute Crime and Tracks YouTube channels. Other titles in the deal include 100 Days that Rocked the Royals and Mega Mansion Hunters.

Kelly Wright, Managing Director of Distribution at Keshet International, commented: “We are delighted to be cementing our longstanding partnership with Little Dot with another raft of premium English-language factual content. It is exciting to see our clients’ content reaching new audiences across their digital network in a way that complements our traditional models.”

Connie Hodson, Director of Content Acquisitions and Partnerships at Little Dot Studios, added: “Working with a partner who shares our commitment to delivering exceptional digital-first storytelling has been immensely rewarding. Together, we’ve engaged audiences meaningfully and pushed the boundaries of creative digital content. We look forward to continuing our fruitful partnership with Keshet International, building on this success in the next chapter of our collaboration.”

Part of Keshet Media Group, Keshet International is a studio powered by Israeli creativity and storytelling that develops, produces and distributes factual tape, formats and dramas, that has seen Keshet’s Prisoners of War adapted into eight seasons of Showtime’s multi-Emmy-winning Homeland; and False Flag remade by Keshet UK for Apple TV+ as Suspicion, starring Uma Thurman.