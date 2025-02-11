Ofcom consults on Media Act implementation

UK media regulator Ofcom is publishing two consultations as part of its implementation of the Media Act. These new laws seek to ensure, among other things, that audiences can easily find and discover public service broadcasters’ content on connected TV platforms, and that they are well served by this content.

Specifically, the new laws require certain connected TV platforms to ensure that the PSBs’ TV apps – such as BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4 stream, My5, STV player, S4C Clic – as well as their public service content, are available, prominent, and easily accessible to audiences.

In return for these new benefits, the PSBs must ensure that their TV apps make a significant contribution to the fulfilment of their individual public service remits.

Consultation: Statement of Programme Policy and Statement of Media Content Policy guidance

The Media Act gives the PSBs more flexibility and freedom in how they serve and meet the changing needs of UK audiences. For the first time, the PSBs will be able to use their online and on-demand services to meet their public service obligations.

To ensure transparency and accountability, the Act requires them to set out how each service they plan to use will contribute to their obligations. Licensed PSBs (Channel 3 licensees, Channel 4 and Channel 5) set out this information through broadened Statements of Programme Policy.

Given these changes, Ofcom’s first consultation sets out proposals for updating its guidance on the information provided in their Statements of Programme Policy.

Consultation: Designation of Public Service Broadcaster Internet Programme Services

Part of Ofcom’s role in implementing these new rules is also to decide which PSB TV apps – formally known as ‘internet programme services’ (IPS) – satisfy the conditions, set out in legislation, to benefit from the new availability and prominence regime, and therefore should be designated. While BBC iPlayer will be automatically designated, Ofcom will designate the other PSB TV apps.

The Media Act sets two conditions that must be satisfied for Ofcom to be able to designate:

Condition 1: Does the IPS make, or is it capable of making, a significant contribution to the PSB’s individual remit? Condition 2: Is the public service remit content included in the service readily discoverable and promoted by the IPS?

Ofcom must also consider that it is appropriate to designate the IPS. Its second consultation sets out its proposed approach to taking decisions on whether or not the PSBs’ IPS meet these criteria.

Ofcom welcomes responses to both consultations by 5pm on March 25th 2025 and expects to publish its final decisions in summer 2025.