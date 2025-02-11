Research highlights illegal streaming sites risks

A study released in support of Safer Internet Day 2025 (February 11th), has uncovered concerning risks for users of illegal streaming sites. The research reveals that 76 per cent of the UK’s 30 most-visited pirate sites are actively exposing users to scams, financial fraud, and explicit content – posing a serious threat to online safety.

To protect young people better, this research has been commissioned to deepen understanding of the risks posed by pirate sites, and to support Safer Internet Day, which aims to equip young people with the knowledge and tools to navigate the Internet safely and make informed choices. The findings highlight how cybercriminals exploit these illegal platforms to deceive young people online, often using scams and sophisticated tactics that seem ‘too good to be true’—a key theme of this year’s Safer Internet Day campaign.

Scammers take advantage of the trust and digital habits of audiences, using manipulative methods to steal personal data, distribute malware, and deceive consumers—particularly young people. The sites analysed in the study were found to engage in high-risk activities, including:

Credit card scams – Users are tricked into providing financial details via fake paywalls or misleading redirects.

– Users are tricked into providing financial details via fake paywalls or misleading redirects. Pop-ups and redirects to explicit content – Many sites flood visitors with unsolicited adult content and unexpected redirects to gambling or 18+ sites, often without warning or control over the destination.

– Many sites flood visitors with unsolicited adult content and unexpected redirects to gambling or 18+ sites, often without warning or control over the destination. Automatic downloads of harmful software – Malware and viruses are frequently installed without user consent, putting personal data and devices at risk.

– Malware and viruses are frequently installed without user consent, putting personal data and devices at risk. Deceptive VPN tactics – Some sites falsely claim to reveal a user’s IP address, pressuring them into purchasing a recommended VPN service.

According to 2024 research, nearly 3.6 million illegal streamers in the UK fell victim to viruses, fraud, or personal data theft — while almost 1 million have had money stolen directly as a result.

“This research from Corsearch is a stark warning: illegal streaming is far from a risk-free activity,” declared Liz Bales, Chief Executive of The Industry Trust for IP Awareness. “With 76 per cent of the UK’s most-visited pirate sites exposing users to scams and harmful content, it’s clear that these platforms are not only undermining the creative industries but also directly endangering consumers—especially younger audiences. It is more important than ever to ensure both parents and young people are aware of these risks and of the safer alternatives.”

“At Corsearch, we’re committed to protecting the creative industries and the people who enjoy their work,” added Simon Baggs, Executive Chairman, Brand & Content Protection at Corsearch. “Illegal streaming sites aren’t just a threat to rightsholders, they also put consumers at risk and in danger. Working at the forefront of tackling these threats, we have a clear understanding of the risks and the methods used by criminals to put young people at risk. Raising awareness of these is crucial in safeguarding youth today and creating a safer digital space for all.”