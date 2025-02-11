Sky rolls out Sky Glass Gen 2

Sky has unveiled its new Sky Glass TV, featuring brighter 4K HDR screen and an enhanced seven-speaker Dolby Atmos sound system built in.

Sky Glass comes with Sky TV built in, with no dish or box required to stream over Wi-Fi. There are three sizes available: 43”, 55” and 65”, as well as three updated colours, Volcanic Grey, Arctic Silver and Atlantic Blue. Sky Glass Gen 2 will be available to buy from February 12th.

Sky says its new brighter 4K Quantum Dot display delivers crystal clear picture, while new advanced HDR and precision contrast enhancement makes darks darker and brights brighter. It has a wider viewing angle and an even more immersive picture with a brighter, more accurate display. With a tailored viewing experience based on what’s on screen, viewers can enjoy content as the creator intended. Sky Glass knows what’s on and will automatically optimise the picture and sound accordingly. On the new Sky Glass TV, all the picture modes have been refreshed, to be even better at bringing out the best in every moment across Entertainment, Movies, Music, Auto, Vivid, Extra Vivid and Sport.

Sky Glass Gen 2 has been re-engineered to project richer 360° cinematic sound. The enhanced Dolby Atmos sound system now has seven speakers, including a soundbar and dual subwoofer built-in, and has been designed to deliver a richer bass with improved vocal clarity. From helicopters flying overhead to, a stadium filled with applause, viewers can experience it all from the comfort of their sofa.

Fraser Stirling, Global Chief Product Officer for Comcast and Sky, commented: “We built Sky Glass as a brilliantly simple way for people to watch TV, making it easier to find the things they love from Sky and streaming apps. The new Sky Glass Gen 2 gives people our best TV experience yet, with a brighter picture and even more cinematic sound, and with flexible ways to buy it, it’s more affordable than ever to get Sky TV.”

Customers can pay for the new Sky Glass like a mobile phone, either all in one go, or spread the cost with interest-free monthly payments from £14 per month for the 43”, £19 a month for the 55”, or £24 a month for the 65”. They can also choose the length of TV subscription they want, with a 24-month TV subscription offering the most competitive price, or a 31-day rolling contract.

Later this year, Sky will launch Sky Glass Air, which will have a 4K Quantum Dot HDR screen, plus global dimming and contrast enhancement that automatically brightens the screen for a clearer, more vivid picture. As well as 2.0 stereo speakers with Dolby Audio. Just like Sky Glass Gen 2, it runs Sky OS, with all its advanced features, including far-field voice and superior content aggregation. It will come in three scolours, Carbon Grey, Cotton White and Sea Green, and three sizes, 43”, 55” and 65”.