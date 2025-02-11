TAG Video Systems, Witbe partner

TAG Video Systems, a provider of software-based realtime media monitoring and visualisation, and Witbe, a specialist in post-device automated testing and monitoring for video service providers, have announced a strategic partnership to elevate video monitoring and quality assurance to cover the entire OTT content delivery chain.

This partnership combines TAG’s advanced monitoring including its Content Matching technology and Witbe’s Virtual NOC with automated video monitoring on real devices. It creates an end-to-end monitoring solution that covers the entire video delivery path – from the source feed to the actual viewer experience across multiple devices and locations.

“This partnership marks another milestone in TAG’s mission to deliver multi-app monitoring at scale through our Realtime Media Platform,” commented Ziv Mor, Chief Growth Officer at TAG. “With Witbe’s unique user-device perspective, we’re closing the loop on end-to-end visibility. Our customers now have critical insight all the way to the viewer’s device, allowing them to track virtually every quality aspect, including latency, across the entire network, from source to screen, and proactively address the ongoing demand for a better and seamless viewer experience.”

“Partnering with TAG is going to allow us to solve two critical challenges for our customers: accurately measuring the end-to-end latency, and ensuring the correct content reaches end-user devices,” added Mathieu Planche, CEO at Witbe. “With our combined expertise, we can now not only enable content providers and broadcasters the ability to measure the true quality of their services on real test devices but also gain insights into how their streams perform across the network.”