Disney goes ‘unwoke’

Disney has scrapped diversity and inclusion as a metric in setting executive pay. The company told staff it was updating “how our values are embedded in our leader compensation programmes”.

A new metric of ‘talent strategy’, was added to its executive pay scheme, though it said “important concepts” from the old plan would remain in place. Its other performance categories, ‘storytelling and creativity’ and ‘synergy’, were unchanged.

Disney is also removing advisories that it plays ahead of some old films, such as Dumbo (pictured) and Peter Pan, which warn viewers they “include negative depictions and/or mistreatment of peoples or cultures”, according to reports. However, the advisories will be moved to a box along with other details about the film.

First reported by Axios, these moves come as large corporations back away from DEI programmes since the re-election of Donald Trump as US President. Meta, McDonald’s and Target are among the groups that have scrapped their diversity and inclusion programmes.

Disney, which has a large and active base of LGBT+ employees, positioned its shift as an adjustment rather than a wholesale scrapping of DEI policies. It promised to keep hiring processes “barrier-free” and vowed to “purposefully champion a culture where everyone belongs”.