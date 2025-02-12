France: DAZN delays Ligue 1 payments

Sports streaming platform DAZN has threatened not to pay part of the due sums to the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), citing growing Ligue 1 football piracy. The LFP has urged an emergency meeting of its administration board.

This week, DAZN is scheduled to pay the fourth contracted instalment in a deal signed in summer 2024 with the LFP. But the platform is threatening not to do so, citing the absence of effective measures linked to illegal viewing. Under the terms of the contract, DAZN has an exit clause that can be activated from December 1st 2025 if the 1.5 million subscriber mark isn’t reached.

In an email sent to presidents of Ligue 1 clubs calling the February 12th emergency meeting, LFP president Vincent Labrune described the ordeal as “an unfortunately urgent situation over the question of TV rights”.

According to a study carried out in autumn 2024 by Ipsos institute, 55 per cent of spectators who watched the Marseille vs PSG match on October 27th 2024 had used an illegal source.

After failing to obtain the €1 billion per season it sought for Ligue 1 football rights, the LFP eventually sold the rights in France for an annual total of around €500 million to DAZN (eight of the nine matches per day), and beIN Sports (the ninth match).