Peru, Uruguay drop on Netflix Speed Index

In January, 5 per cent of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) saw a speed increase between 0.2 and 0.4 Mbps, 87 per cent remained consistent with last month’s results, and 8 per cent experienced a decrease of 0.2 Mbps on the Netflix ISP Speed Index – a monthly update on which ISPs provide the best prime-time Netflix streaming experience.

Three countries and regions were in the top performance tier: Hong Kong, Singapore and Spain all registered an average speed of 3.4 Mbps, mirroring last month’s results.

This month saw significant increases across several ISPs. In Asia, Viettel in Vietnam saw a 0.4 Mbps improvement, rising from 2.6 to 3.0 Mbps. In North America, Canada’s Eastlink – DSL and Eastlink – High Speed both rose by 0.2 Mbps, moving from 2.4 to 2.6 Mbps and 3.2 to 3.4 Mbps, respectively. In the United States, Windstream and Suddenlink each improved by 0.2 Mbps, climbing from 3.0 to 3.2 Mbps and 3.2 to 3.4 Mbps, respectively. In South America, Oi Internet in Brazil increased from 2.0 to 2.2 Mbps, while Copaco in Paraguay moved from 1.6 to 1.8 Mbps. In Africa, WebAfrica in South Africa climbed from 3.0 to 3.2 Mbps, and Telkom increased from 2.6 to 2.8 Mbps.

In Europe, Denmark saw multiple ISPs make gains, with Hiper, Waoo (Fibia), and YouSee – Cable all moving from 3.2 to 3.4 Mbps. Similar increases were recorded in Luxembourg, Norway, Spain, and Switzerland, where Eltrona, NTE, Telia, R, and Wingo each climbed from 3.2 to 3.4 Mbps.

Three countries saw noticeable changes in their overall average speed this month, with Vietnam increasing from 2.6 to 2.8 Mbps, while Peru and Uruguay both dropped from 3.2 to 3.0 Mbps.