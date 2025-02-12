Sonatel, Netgem pioneer Cloud Gaming in West Africa

Sonatel, a member of the Orange Group, and Netgem, a leading provider of integrated solutions in the Digital Entertainment market, will launch the first Cloud Gaming platform in West Africa: Wido Games, powered by Pleio will be available in February to all Sonatel customers.

Sonatel has invested nearly 263 billion FCFA (€400 million) in expanding and strengthening its network. The launch of its Cloud Gaming service reinforces the growing significance of video gaming and ultra-high-speed connectivity for consumers. The service also reflects Sonatel’s commitment to delivering tailored digital entertainment solutions across its markets.

Sonatel has partnered with Netgem to leverage their proven end-to-end solution, recognised across many markets by leading telecom operators across both fixed and mobile networks. Through this collaboration, Sonatel benefits from Netgem’s full-service offering, which combines cutting-edge technology, a premium content catalogue, and an intuitive, seamless gaming experience.

Console-Quality Gaming, No Console Required

Wido Games enables Sonatel subscribers to enjoy console-style games directly on their smartphones—and soon on PCs—without expensive gaming hardware. Leveraging Sonatel’s robust network, including 5G, Wido Games provides a smooth streaming experience comparable to the latest gaming consoles, making high-quality games accessible to everyone.

Over the past decade, dozens of game development studios have emerged across Africa, and the launch of innovative services like this one from Netgem and Sonatel offers new growth opportunities for local game developers

Wido Games, powered by Pleio: A Cutting-Edge Offering with a Flexible Subscription Model

Unlimited cloud gaming access via daily, weekly, or monthly subscriptions

A gaming experience comparable to that of the latest consoles

Optimised QoS: low latency, HD graphics, and cloud-based game saves

Unlimited access to a catalogue of popular AAA games, including Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, Hot Wheels Unleashed, Lords of the Fallen and Escape Game Fort Boyard.

“At Netgem, our vision is captured in our tagline: ‘Everyone’s Entertained’ means that we’re committed to helping publishers and operators deliver top-tier content globally, with a particular focus on expanding access across Africa. Our partnership with Sonatel is a perfect fit, allowing them to lead their market by providing subscribers with unmatched, seamless access to a console-quality gaming library on their existing devices.” says Mathias Hautefort, CEO of Netgem,

“With this partnership, we are proud to launch the first Cloud Gaming service in West Africa with a simple promise: a console gaming experience on any device, powered by the strength of our network.” adds Malick Dary, Consumer Marketing Director at Sonatel