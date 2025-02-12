Star India wins blocking injunction

The Delhi High Court has issued an interim injunction in favour of Star India which bars the IPTV Smarter Pro media player and other defendants from illegally streaming the broadcaster’s copyrighted content.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, who granted the order, noted that Star India had established a prima facie case for an injunction and would suffer “irreparable loss” if relief was not granted.

The court order blocks a number of websites allegedly involved in the unauthorised distribution of Star India’s content, such as starshare.live, xtv.ooo, opplex.live, and smart4k.cc, which provided access to Star India’s premium programming, including live sports, movies, and TV shows.

Star India contended that IPTV Smarter Pro and other platforms were offering unauthorised access to its content, causing significant revenue losses. The illegal distribution took viewers away from legitimate platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar.

IPTV Smarter Pro claimed that it was just a media player and did not host or control infringing content, but the court noted nevertheless that it still facilitated access to pirated material.

The court ordered domain name service providers to block access to the infringing websites as well as share the registration and payment details of the offenders. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) have also been instructed to notify telecom and internet service providers to restrict access to these domains.