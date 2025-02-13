Tadokoro appointed Brightcove Japan manager

Brightcove, the intelligent video engagement company, has announced the appointment of Takayuki Tadokoro as Country Manager of Brightcove Japan.

“Takayuki Tadokoro brings more than 35 years of experience focusing on the streaming industry and equipping customers with solutions to grow their business,” said Jim Norton, Chief Revenue Officer at Brightcove. “Tadokoro’s experience leading teams in Japan for US-based IT and technology companies and his tenacity for customer success makes him the perfect leader to lead Brightcove’s Japan team as we continue growing within the market.”

In his new role, Tadokoro is responsible for managing and executing Brightcove’s business strategy and sales operations in Japan to acquire new business, expand current customer growth, and increase sales revenue while providing excellent customer support.

Before joining Brightcove, Tadokoro was the country manager for Edgio Japan (former Limelight Networks Japan), where he managed and led the regional team for 11 years to support its customers’ needs with various VoD, live streaming, and CDN software solutions.

Tadokoro also built an accomplished career at EMC Japan, where he served as the Japan General Manager of the Isilon Systems Business Division of EMC, which offers clustered file system hardware and software for digital content and other unstructured data to various industries. Before EMC, Tadokoro was the Asia-Pacific Manager of Alacritus, Inc., a technology company acquired by NetApp that provided disk-based data protection software solutions. He began his career at Nissho Electronics Corporation, a Japanese maker and distributor of storage software solutions.

Tadokoro commented: “It’s an honour to join Brightcove at such a pivotal moment in the company’s 20+-year history. Brightcove has established itself as one of the world’s most trusted streaming technology companies, serving media and enterprise customers. The streaming and video market continues to grow, fueling engagement and revenue growth for small-to-large organisations in various industries. There is a huge opportunity in Japan to help companies deliver quality video experiences to their audiences. With Brightcove’s technological advancements and new AI strategy, I am confident that we will be able to deliver excellent solutions to help Japanese organisations better reach and engage their audiences to boost business growth.”