Data: Bluey tops YouTube and streaming in US

Australian animated hit Bluey was the most widely watched pre-school title on YouTube in the US in 2024, according to research from Digital i.

Data shows that content from the official Bluey YouTube channel was watched by 24 per cent of US accounts in households where 0-5 year olds are present between December 1st 2023 and November 30th 2024.

Bluey content is also available to watch on the Disney Jr YouTube channel, which was ranked second with 23 per cent audience reach among this demographic, likely making Bluey’s YouTube viewership even higher.

Previous Digital i research also revealed that Bluey had the highest number of streams of any show in the US in 2024, with 2.8 billion via Disney+.

Furthermore, Bluey and Bluey Minisodes together clocked up 373 million viewing hours on Disney+ US between December 1st 2023 and November 30th 2024, making the series, originally produced by Ludo Studio for ABC Kids, a top performer across both platforms.

Streaming engagement

Other brands carried by the Disney Jr YouTube channel also made a substantial impact on Disney+ in the US during the 12-month period.

Spidey And His Amazing Friends racked up 99 million hours viewed on Disney+, with a further 59 million hours for Puppy Dog Pals and 43 million hours viewed of SuperKitties.

Mickey Mouse also continues to drive high engagement among pre-school audiences, with titles featuring the flagship character including Mickey Mouse, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Mickey Mouse Funhouse and Mickey Mouse: Mixed Up Adventures seeing a cumulative 239 million hours viewed on Disney+ in the US during that period.

The channels Ms Rachel – Toddler Learning Videos, Super Simple Songs – Kids Songs and CoComelon – Nursery Rhymes rounded out the top five list, each achieving 22 per cent audience share among the demographic.

CoComelon and spin-off CoComelon Lane gained a combined 152 million viewing hours between December 1st 2023 and November 30th 2024.