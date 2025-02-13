Malone biography in works

John Malone, one of the founders of the modern media landscape, has agreed a biography deal with Simon & Schuster to be called Born to Be Wired. Set for a September release, Malone is working again with writer Mark Robichaux who penned 2003’s Cable Cowboy memoir.

“Over a lifetime of business deals, the most valuable currency has been relationships,” stated Malone of the new memoir. “This book is about the people who changed my thinking, the hard-won lessons that nearly broke me, and strategies that helped me navigate chaos and carve my own path to success.”

Malone, whose net worth is $9.8 billion according to Bloomberg, controls Liberty Media; that includes SiriusXM, the Formula One racing circuit, MLB’s Atlanta Braves and a stake in Live Nation Entertainment.