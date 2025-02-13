Ofcom: EE, Virgin Media lead pay-TV complaints

Ofcom has published the latest figures for the complaints it has received about the UK’s main broadband, mobile and pay-TV services. These figures cover the third quarter of 2024, from July to September.

During this quarter, there was a slight decrease in the number of complaints we received compared to the previous quarter (from April to June). However, the overall level of industry complaints stayed broadly the same.

“As the UK’s communications regulator we compile this complaints data so we can better understand the reasons for dissatisfaction among customers in the sectors we regulate. While we do not deal with individual complaints, compiling this data helps consumers to identify the best performing telecoms and pay-TV providers for their needs,” said Ofcom.

Key highlights include:

EE, Sky Mobile and Tesco Mobile were the least complained-about mobile providers.

EE and Virgin Media were the most complained-about pay TV providers.

Sky and TalkTalk were the least complained-about pay TV providers.

TalkTalk generated the most broadband complaints about broadband, and saw complaints increase from the previous quarter.

Sky was the least complained-about broadband provider.

O2 continued to be the most complained about mobile provider. Customer complaints were primarily driven by how their complaints were handled.

Responding to the figures, Devesh Raj, Chief Operating Officer at Sky, said: "Sky has received the fewest complaints in total to Ofcom across all categories out of all providers. This success is a testament to the outstanding efforts of our teams across all departments, from technology to customer service, enabling us to deliver the best possible Sky experience."






