Paramount carriage fight with YouTube

Paramount seems ready for a carriage battle with YouTube. “We have made a series of fair offers to continue our long-standing relationship with Google’s YouTube TV, providing subscribers access to the full array of Paramount’s entertainment, news and sports programming,” a spokesperson for Paramount told Deadline.

“YouTube TV is attempting to pressure Paramount to agree to one-sided terms, and these non-market demands may lead to an avoidable loss of Paramount’s networks.” the spokeperson added.

In a blog post, YouTube TV fired back saying it planned to refund customers $8 for an anticipated lapse in Paramount programming (not coincidentally the cheapest price on Paramount+) and also suggested that subscribers sign up for Paramount+.

“We’ve been working hard to reach a fair agreement with Paramount that allows us to keep their channels, including CBS and CBS Sports, on YouTube TV without passing on additional costs to our subscribers… Unfortunately, despite our good faith negotiations, we haven’t been successful yet,” said the post.

Since launch in 2017, YouTube TV has become a dominant providers in the US, reaching eight million subscribers. It recently phased in its second price hike in the past year and a half, with the $18 monthly increase reflecting the tech giant’s growing leverage in the marketplace.