TF1 FY revenue up 2.6%

French media group TF1 has reported consolidated revenue amounted to €765 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a year-on-year increase of 2.1 per cent.

Revenue from the Media segment was broadly stable year on year at €612 million (down 0.9 per cent compared with 2023). In terms of advertising revenue, the Group outperformed the market in the fourth quarter, despite the high base for comparison arising from the Rugby World Cup in 2023 and more challenging market conditions in the last two months of 2024.

Newen Studios’ revenue rose by 16.3 per cent to €153 million in the fourth quarter, driven as expected by numerous deliveries and the contribution of Johnson Production Group (JPG). Current operating profit from activities (COPA) amounted to €99 million, up €15 million year on year. Margin from activities rose by 1.8 points, driven by the Media segment (up 0.5 points) and Newen Studios (up 6.3 points).

TF1 group’s consolidated revenue totalled €2.3 billion in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 2.6 per cent, driven by its two business segments.

Current operating profit from activities was €297 million in 2024, up €9 million. Margin from activities was 12.6 per cent, slightly higher than in 2023 (up 0.1 points), therefore achieving the target of a broadly stable margin in a year of major transformation. Operating profit totalled €271 million. This figure includes other operating income and expenses amounting to -€18 million arising from the Group’s ambition to accelerate its digital development, mainly comprising an extension of the agreement on jobs and career management (known in French as the GEPP, for Gestion des Emplois et des Parcours Professionnels), signed in July 2023.

Net profit attributable to the Group was €206 million, up €14 million year on year. Net cash ended the year at a high level of €506 million, stable year on year.

Audience ratings

After a first half in which the Group recorded a strong year-on-year growth in all of its targets, its audience shares were resilient during the summer, despite the competition of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on France Télévisions. In the fourth quarter, the Group immediately

regained its leadership in commercial targets through programmes with wide appeal. As a result, the Group’s audience share over 2024 among individuals aged 25-49 was broadly stable year on year (down 0.1 points).

In 2024, the TF1 channel maintained its leadership across all targets and achieved the largest audiences in the following genres: French drama (HPI), sport4 (semi-final of Euro 2024), entertainment (Les Restos du Coeur) and movies (Maison de retraite).

TF1’s 1pm and 8pm news bulletins moved further ahead of the competition, extending their leads over their nearest rivals to 2.3 million and 1.2 million viewers respectively. New morning show Bonjour! doubled TF1’s audience share in its time slot to reach almost 9 per cent in the 4+ target on average in 2024, with a share of up to 10 per cent at the end of the year.

TF1+

A year after its launch, TF1+ is already the leading free streaming platform for French-speakers, achieving success across all value drivers:

– Brand awareness: TF1+ had an aided brand awareness rate of 78 per cent, as opposed to 73 per cent the first time it was measured in February 2024.

– First visibility: the TF1+ app is in first visibility in 58 per cent of households that have a connected TV6, beating the end-2024 target of 55 per cent.

– Consumption: TF1+ offers 30,000 hours of programmes, available at any time, including aggregated third-party content (Arte, Deezer, L’Equipe, Le Figaro.TV, A+E Networks), as opposed to 15,000 hours at launch. On average, the platform attracted 33 million streamers per month in 2024, with a peak of 35 million. Some 1.2 billion hours of content were watched on TF1+ in 2024, representing 1.5x the usage on the second-ranked platform. In terms of site-centric figures, consumption jumped by 55 per cent year on year.

– Advertising per hour: 5 minutes on average on TF1+, compared to less than 4 minutes historically on MYTF1 and a target of 6 minutes.

– Monetisation: CPM was €13.5 on average, compared to €12 on MYTF1 and a target of €1.