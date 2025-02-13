Visse named Head of Telia Estonia

Telia Company has announced the appointment of Andre Visse as Head of Telia Estonia, effective March 1st. Visse is currently acting Head of Telia Estonia and Telia Estonia’s Chief Technology Officer. In his new role, Visse will report to Giedrė Kaminskaitė-Salters, Senior Vice President, Head of Telia Baltics and member of the Group Executive Management team.

Visse joined Telia Estonia in 2013 and has held a range of business and technology leadership roles, serving as Chief Technology Officer and a member of Telia Estonia’s management team since 2019. He has been acting Head of Telia Estonia since February 1st, following the appointment of Holger Haljand, the previous Head of Telia Estonia, as Senior Vice President, Head of Telia Finland and member of the Group Executive Management team.

Patrik Hofbauer, Telia Company President and CEO, commented: “Appointing Andre is an important step for our Estonian business. His strategic insight and deep understanding of today’s fast-evolving digital landscape will be key in growing our business and supporting Estonia’s technological progress. Andre’s ability to lead with purpose will help us to seize new opportunities, strengthen our customer relationships, and nurture a culture of innovation and performance.”

Kaminskaitė-Salters, Senior Vice President, Head of Telia Baltics, added: “I am delighted to welcome Andre as our new Head of Telia Estonia. Andre has been instrumental in establishing our local 5G leadership position, with Telia now covering over 92 per cent of the population. His proven ability to inspire teams and drive performance is valued across the organisation. I am confident that, with our talented Estonian colleagues, Andre will unlock new opportunities and create even greater value for customers, while strengthening Telia’s role in Estonia’s rapid digital development.”