Analysis: Western Europe leads Crime & Thriller production

Western Europe hit a record volume of Crime & Thriller production orders from leading global streaming platforms in 2024, reaching 94 titles. That’s equivalent to a 43 per cent share of all commissions by major streamers in the genre, more than the North American (NAM) and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions combined.

The main beneficiary has been the UK which matched the US for commissions of new crime series for the first time in 2024. With Crime & Thriller an extremely popular genre with subscribers, the streaming giants look set to continue to increase spending on the content.

Key findings:

W Europe secured a record share of streamers’ Crime & Thriller commissions last year

Western Europe set a new benchmark for Crime & Thriller content production in 2024, with major global streamers’ commissions at a record 94 title orders locally. The region’s share of streamers’ Crime & Thriller commissions has seen consistent growth, climbing from 28 per cent in 2020 to 43 per cent in 2024—surpassing the combined totals of North America and Asia-Pacific. In contrast, North America’s share of the streamers’ commissions in the genre has declined, dropping by half over the same period to just 19 per cent of orders in 2024.

While the US leads crime commissioning volumes on a country basis overall, orders of first-run series (excluding renewals and movies) in the genre saw the UK match the US in title orders for the first time at 21 new series each. As an English-speaking territory with a highly skilled workforce, high-end production facilities, and attractive tax incentives, the UK is the primary international production hub for streamers.

Global streamers have been increasingly shifting scripted commissions abroad across all genres, with NAM volume share dropping from 55 per cent in 2020 to 31 per cent in 2024. Western Europe has benefited most, securing 29 per cent of their global production orders by 2024 across all scripted genres

The Crime & Thriller genre is a cornerstone of global streamers’ commissioning strategy, dominating scripted commissions, surging from 20 per cent share of all their Scripted titles in 2020 to 32 per cent in 2024. As streamers reappraise their content investments, they are capitalising on the genre’s broad international appeal and strong cross-household engagement

Among notable upcoming titles ordered for production in 2024 were the UK-produced Netflix/BBC Film co-commissioned movie adaptation of the hit series Peaky Blinders and Season 5 of Apple TV+ hit series Slow Horses (pictured), as well as Season 2 of the Spanish-produced Netflix Money Heist Berlin spin-off.

Cyrine Amor, Research Manager at Ampere Analysis, commented: “Crime & Thriller titles consistently dominate viewership charts on platforms like Netflix, with Ampere’s research showing the genre is key to subscriber growth and retention—critical as streaming markets mature. Given how well the genre travels across borders and demographics, and with rising production costs in the US, it makes sense for the streamers to shift more Originals in this genre beyond North America. Western Europe, with its rich tradition in Crime & Thriller storytelling, and the UK, the streamers’ key international production hub, are leading the way. But as streamers continue to expand their global footprint and seek cost-effective commissioning and production opportunities, we can expect other production regions to start playing more of a role in this genre as well.”