BBC News Sinhala launches YouTube channel

BBC News Sinhala has launched its channel on YouTube. The channel delivers a diverse range of content including interviews, explainers and short videos about issues relevant to Sinhala-speaking audiences, from politics and society to science, health and technology.

BBC News Sinhala Editor, Ishara Danasekara, commented: “Our videos – especially original content from BBC News Sinhala – have been remarkably popular with our followers on Facebook. Our new channel on YouTube will build on the demand for such content. With diverse formats, from thought-provoking explainers to in-depth explorations of the big issues of our time, it will help bring our audiences closer to the people, the events, and the stories that truly matter.”

Based in Colombo, Sri Lanka, the BBC News Sinhala team delivers a fully digital service, reaching its audiences in Sri Lanka and around the world via the BBC website, Facebook, X, and now YouTube.

BBC News Sinhala is part of the BBC World Service.