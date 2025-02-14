Blue Origin lays-off 10% of staff

Blue Origin, the rocket launch business backed by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, is laying off 10 per cent of its workforce. Some 1,400 staff will go. Positions in engineering, R&D, and programme/project management are being eliminated, and layers of management are being thinned.

In a memo to staff, CEO Dave Limp said: “Over the last few months, as a leadership team, we have worked together to define our 2025 Annual Operating Plan and growth strategy. Our primary focus in 2025 and beyond is to scale our manufacturing output and launch cadence with speed, decisiveness, and efficiency for our customers. We grew and hired incredibly fast in the last few years, and with that growth came more bureaucracy and less focus than we needed. It also became clear that the makeup of our organization must change to ensure our roles are best aligned with executing these priorities.”

“Sadly, this resulted in eliminating some positions in engineering, R&D, and programme/project management and thinning out our layers of management,” he added.