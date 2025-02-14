DAZN, TelevisaUnivision partner for FIFA Club World Cup in US

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has entered into a wide-ranging partnership with TelevisaUnivision, the Spanish-language media company, for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in the US.

Under the terms of the partnership, 18 matches of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be available for fans to watch in Spanish on TelevisaUnivision’s US networks: Univision, UníMas and TUDN.

DAZN and TelevisaUnivision will also jointly produce a slate of programming surrounding the matches, including co-branded studio shows, and work closely together on a promotional and marketing strategy that will maximise reach of the tournament to fans in the US.

In addition, TelevisaUnivision will lead efforts to bring the full scope of Spanish-language ad inventory for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 to market for advertisers, enabling marketers to tap into its full suite of capabilities to drive engagement with fans through sponsorships, live activations, branded content, social integrations and more.

Kicking off on June 14th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the FIFA World Cup 2025 will bring together 32 leading football clubs from 20 different countries around the world for matches to be played in 12 venues across the US, culminating with the final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on July 13th.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “DAZN’s wide-ranging partnership with TelevisaUnivision is an important part of our distribution strategy for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, and will ensure that every soccer fan in the US can watch the tournament how they want. As well as delivering top-quality programming, we look forward to collaborating on marketing and ad sales, creating an unparalleled offering for brands and audiences alike.”

Olek Loewenstein, President of Global Sports at TelevisaUnivision, added: “TelevisaUnivision is committed to serving our audience with the best futbol action. We’re excited to partner with DAZN to bring the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, featuring some of the greatest clubs and players in the world, to millions of Spanish-speaking fans across the country. As soccer continues to build significant momentum in the US, brands will have a unique opportunity to tap into the passion of this sport, bridging sports and culture together to engage with Hispanic consumers.”

This partnership for the FIFA Club World Cup is a first step in a broader relationship between TelevisaUnivision and DAZN, which will include partnering on rights distribution including DAZN’s sublicensing of key sports content for 2025 and beyond.