GINX TV, Extreme Channel now on Channelbox

Channelbox, the FAST multi-channel platform on Freeview, has added GINX TV and Extreme Channel, bringing eSports content and adrenaline-fueled action sports to UK viewers. Both channels available via Freeview channel 271.

GINX TV is a leading, independent network, offering 24/7 gaming and eSports content, including top tournaments, exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and original programming. Featuring popular gaming titles such as League of Legends, CS:GO and Dota 2, it’s a must-watch for gaming enthusiasts.

“We’re excited to bring GINX TV back to Freeview, making Gaming and esports content more accessible than ever,” commented Peter Einstein, CEO of GINX TV. “Channelbox is the perfect platform to engage UK audiences with the thrill of Video gaming content and competitive eSports.”

Extreme channel is home to UK wrestling and MMA, and also delivers high-octane adventure sports, from skateboarding and snowboarding to BMX, motocross and surfing. Featuring exclusive documentaries, live events, and behind-the-scenes footage, it’s the go-to channel for combat and action sports fans.

“Bringing Extreme back to Freeview via Channelbox allows us to share the energy and excitement of action sports with a wider audience,” said Willaim Lee, CEO of Extreme Channel. “We’re thrilled to connect with sports fans across the UK.”

“Bringing GINX TV and Extreme Channel to Channelbox reflects our commitment to diverse and engaging content,” commented Tanya Kronfli, Head of Business Development at Channelbox. “Gaming, eSports, wrestling and action sports are growing fast, and we’re excited to offer these fantastic channels to Freeview viewers.”