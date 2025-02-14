India: JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar merge

Speaking on the launch of JioHotstar, Kiran Mani, CEO – Digital, JioStar, said:“At the core of JioHotstar is a powerful vision—to make premium entertainment truly accessible to all Indians. Our promise of ‘Infinite Possibilities’ ensures that entertainment is no longer a privilege, but a shared experience for all. By integrating AI-driven recommendations and offering streaming in over 19 languages, we are personalising content like never before.”

This coming together of brands creates a platform with close to 300,000 hours of entertainment, a wide array of live sports, and more than 500 million users.

JioStar, the recently formed JV with the merger of Viacom18 and Star India, has announced the launch of JioHotstar, bringing together JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar – two of India’s leading streaming platforms.

JioHotstar invites everyone to come and watch all their content without the need for a subscription. For those looking for an uninterrupted and enhanced experience, JioHotstar provides subscription plans starting at Rs 149 (€1.64) per quarter. Existing JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar subscribers will be able to seamlessly transition and set up their JioHotstar subscriptions.

JioHotstar will offer the best of Hollywood, with Disney, NBCUniversal Peacock, Warner Bros Discovery/HBO and Paramount – all on the same platform. Additionally, the platform is introduces ‘Sparks’, a flagship initiative spotlighting India’s biggest digital creators through engaging formats.

“JioHotstar is setting a new benchmark for digital-first entertainment. The platform is immersive, inclusive, and audience centric. While we have endless entertainment to offer, we are committed to continually innovate and elevate storytelling, ensuring that every Indian, regardless of language, discovers content they love,” added Kevin Vaz, CEO – Entertainment, JioStar.

JioHotstar is the home of a number of top sports tournaments such as ICC events, IPL and WPL, while also spotlighting grassroots cricket with the Indian Street Premier League and pathway events from BCCI, ICC, and state associations. Beyond cricket, it also offers action from the Premier League an Wimbledon, and domestic leagues including Pro Kabaddi and ISL. JioHotstar says it will elevate the sports streaming experience with 4K streaming, AI-powered insights, real-time stats overlays, multi-angle viewing and a range of ‘culture’ and ‘special interest’ feeds.

Sanjog Gupta, CEO – Sports, JioStar, said: “Sports in India is more than just a game – it’s a shared experience that unites millions. JioHotstar is revolutionising how fans experience live sports, combining the best of technology, access, storytelling, and innovation with the fan at the heart of everything. Whether it’s the pride in India Cricket, the electric atmospherics of Premier League, passion for India’s indigenous sports or exposure for grassroot-level competitions, we will deliver a range of experiences, catering to both ‘lean in’ and ‘lean back’ behaviours across a billion screens. We are now taking this philosophy beyond sports by bringing culture-defining live experiences to our audiences. The overwhelming response to Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres live-stream has set us off on this exciting new journey towards infinite possibilities.”

Beyond entertainment, JioHotstar presents opportunities for brands and advertisers. With its vast audience reach, advanced ad formats, and data-driven personalisation, the platform says it offers unique ways for businesses to engage meaningfully with consumers.