Netflix joins Apple watchlist?

Apple and Netflix appear to have forged a partnership that will finally integrate Netflix content into the Apple TV app’s unified watchlist. The Apple TV app has aimed to be a central hub for managing streaming content, the flagship feature, is the ‘Up Next’ queue, aggregating shows and movies from various supported services.

However, one major player has always been conspicuously absent: Netflix. The streaming giant has resisted integrating with Apple TV’s queue. Now, 9to5Mac reports that Apple and Netflix have found common ground with users being prompted to connect their Netflix accounts to the Apple TV app. Upon linking their accounts, Netflix originals begin appearing in the Apple TV app’s watchlist and ‘Continue Watching’ sections. This integration marks a significant step towards a more unified streaming experience, finally bringing Netflix content into the fold.

It appears to be a work in progress. While users are seeing Netflix originals populate their Apple TV watchlists, features like synchronised playback progress don’t seem to be fully functional yet.

While an official announcement from Apple and Netflix is expected imminently, the integration is already being witnessed by users. Apple’s official list of supported apps for the Apple TV app, last updated in March 2024, still does not include Netflix.