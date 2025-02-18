Audi signs Sky Sports F1 sponsorship deal

Audi has signed a three-year deal to become the official sponsor of Sky Sports F1. The full channel sponsorship will cover a range of programming, including every practice, qualifying and race, as well as documentaries, analysis and features.

The multi-platform partnership begins immediately, aligning with the F1 75 Live showcase where, for the first time, all 10 teams come together to unveil their 2025 liveries. Testing for the season begins in Bahrain on February 26th with the first race weekend in Australia starting March 14th.

Planned and brokered by Sky Media and Omnicom Media Group’s PHD, this new partnership encompasses all areas of the Sky Media ecosystem. It includes sponsorship across broadcast, Sky Sports digital platforms, with extension via Sky Advance, as well as coverage via Sky Sports social channels and the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

The 2024 season broke viewing records for Sky Sports. The British Grand Prix became the most-watched British GP ever, whilst video views across the YouTube channel, website and app significantly increased.

Tony Moore, Head of Marketing at Audi UK, commented: “Innovative engineering has always been an Audi trademark, especially embodied in our range of performance cars. We’re excited to launch our partnership with Sky Sports Formula 1, the perfect platform through which to celebrate Vorsprung durch Technik”

Karin Seymour, Director of Client & Marketing at Sky Media, said: “Our partnership with Audi is truly multi-faceted. F1 has become one of the fastest-growing sports, with an increasingly diverse and engaged fan base driving record TV viewership and online engagement. As partners to Sky Sports F1, we’re helping Audi connect with this new wave of fans and be at the heart of the conversation.”

Tom Rovery, Partnerships Business Director at PHD, added: “We are delighted to have extended Audi’s relationship with Sky Sports, in addition to our award-winning Innovation partnership. I’m confident that Audi & Sky Sports F1 will be a potent partnership of performance for years to come”